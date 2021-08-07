Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 4 of 8]

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Charles Rock presents outgoing commander U.S. Navy Capt. William R. Sherrod with the Legion of Merit during Sherrod’s change of command ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, July 8, 2021. Sherrod was awarded for his exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service as Commanding Officer. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Shay Stuart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 09:33
    Photo ID: 6728875
    VIRIN: 210708-F-VM078-1004
    Resolution: 6808x4544
    Size: 10.74 MB
    Location: NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Lakehurst Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Shay Stuart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Navy
    Legion of Merit
    Joint Base MDL
    NSA Lakehurst Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT