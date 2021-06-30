Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 5 of 6]

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Children in the Caritas School Club clap as the Forward Operating Site Poznań chapel choir performs in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas is the largest charity organization in Poland, consisting of 44 diocesan organizations. The U.S. Army continues to find new ways to strengthen relations and provide support to our host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:57
    Photo ID: 6728586
    VIRIN: 210630-Z-VV699-1004
    Resolution: 6438x4292
    Size: 12.59 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

