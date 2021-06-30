Children in the Caritas School Club clap as the Forward Operating Site Poznań chapel choir performs in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas is the largest charity organization in Poland, consisting of 44 diocesan organizations. The U.S. Army continues to find new ways to strengthen relations and provide support to our host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2021 04:57
|Photo ID:
|6728586
|VIRIN:
|210630-Z-VV699-1004
|Resolution:
|6438x4292
|Size:
|12.59 MB
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS
