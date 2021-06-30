1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

Mr. Jan Montowski, the Deputy Director of Caritas Poznań, takes a moment to explain the history and mission of the Caritas School Club in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas Internationalis is a multinational confederation of over 160 members that focus on helping those less fortunate worldwide. Engagements like these help support host nation partnerships and strengthen ties between countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

