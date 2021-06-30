Ms. Katherine Davis-Anderson (middle), the ASG-Poland Security Manager, along with the chapel choir leads the Caritas Youth Program with a song of worship in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas is a worldwide organization that provides assistance to those in need. The school club in Poznań is just one of 180 educational services for underprivileged youth provided throughout Poland. The U.S. Army continues to work with Polish allies to find new ways to strengthen joint relationships and provide support to host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

Date Taken: 06.30.2021
Date Posted: 07.12.2021
1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
by SGT Tommie Berry