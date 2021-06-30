Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 6 of 6]

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Ms. Katherine Davis-Anderson (middle), the ASG-Poland Security Manager, along with the chapel choir leads the Caritas Youth Program with a song of worship in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas is a worldwide organization that provides assistance to those in need. The school club in Poznań is just one of 180 educational services for underprivileged youth provided throughout Poland. The U.S. Army continues to work with Polish allies to find new ways to strengthen joint relationships and provide support to host nation allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:57
    Photo ID: 6728587
    VIRIN: 210630-Z-VV699-1003
    Resolution: 6720x3139
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland
    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT