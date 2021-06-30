Maj. Robert Fry, the chaplain for 1st Cavalry Division (Forward), introduces himself and prepares to sing songs with children of the Caritas School Club in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas Internationalis is a multinational organization that combats the struggles of those who are below the poverty line. Engaging with local communities helps support host nation partnerships and strengthens ties between countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 04:56 Photo ID: 6728583 VIRIN: 210630-Z-VV699-1002 Resolution: 4352x5039 Size: 10.38 MB Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Tommie Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.