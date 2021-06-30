Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland [Image 2 of 6]

    1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.30.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Robert Fry, the chaplain for 1st Cavalry Division (Forward), introduces himself and prepares to sing songs with children of the Caritas School Club in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. Caritas Internationalis is a multinational organization that combats the struggles of those who are below the poverty line. Engaging with local communities helps support host nation partnerships and strengthens ties between countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

