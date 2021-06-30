1st Cavalry Division (Forward) Chaplain visits Caritas School Club in Poznan, Poland

U.S. Army and Polish Army service members pause for a photo with the children of Caritas Poznań School Club in Poznań, Poland, June 30, 2021. The visit to the club was an opportunity for U.S. Army units deployed to Poland to interact with the host nation's civilian population. The visit included prayer, songs, brief dialogue and gift exchanges. Engagements like these help support host nation partnerships and strengthen ties between countries. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tommie Berry/Released)

