258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action

Technical Sergeant Brandon Rodriguez, a recruiter with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and Technical Sergeant Alex Wagner, a recruiter with the 171st Air Refueling Wing, attend the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow in Indiana, Pa. July 10th, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
