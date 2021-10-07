Master Sergeant Keith Boring, a quality assurance specialist, and Master Sergeant John Babl, an airfield systems specialist with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron test a TacMet tactical meteorological observation system at the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow on July 10th, 2021, in Indiana, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6728114
|VIRIN:
|210710-Z-TC737-1025
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|INDIANA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT