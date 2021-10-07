Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 4 of 9]

    258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action

    INDIANA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sergeant Keith Boring, a quality assurance specialist, and Master Sergeant John Babl, an airfield systems specialist with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron test a TacMet tactical meteorological observation system at the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow on July 10th, 2021, in Indiana, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6728114
    VIRIN: 210710-Z-TC737-1025
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: INDIANA, PA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    ANG
    PAANG
    258th
    258th Air Traffic Control Squadron
    258th ATCS

