Master Sergeant Frankie Perez, an air traffic controller with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron supports inbound aircraft at the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow in Indiana, Pa. July 10th, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6728113
|VIRIN:
|210710-Z-TC737-1022
|Resolution:
|5905x4024
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|INDIANA, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
