Master Sergeant Keith Boring, a quality assurance specialist with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron tests a TacMet tactical meteorological observation system for communication with the Mobile Air Traffic Control Tower at the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow on July 10th, 2021, in Indiana, Pa. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.11.2021 12:21 Photo ID: 6728116 VIRIN: 210710-Z-TC737-1038 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.06 MB Location: INDIANA, PA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Kyle Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.