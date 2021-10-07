Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action [Image 1 of 9]

    258th ATCS Mobile Air Traffic Control In Action

    INDIANA, PA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Master Sergeant Frankie Perez, an air traffic controller with the 258th Air Traffic Control Squadron supports inbound aircraft at the 2021 Jimmy Stewart Airshow in Indiana, Pa. July 10th, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Kyle Brooks)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.11.2021 12:21
