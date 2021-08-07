Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, examines a model aircraft used for autonomy testing at the Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6727618
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-CX842-0006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|26.19 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT