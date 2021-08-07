Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, poses for a photo by a Lunar Landing Research vehicle at the Air Force Flight Test Museum on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. The unrestored vehicle is one of two LLRVs developed by NASA Dryden Flight Research Center to study and Analyze piloting techniques needed to fly and land the tiny Apollo lunar module in the moon's airless environment.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 11:15
|Photo ID:
|6727613
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-CX842-0002
|Resolution:
|7956x5304
|Size:
|28.03 MB
|Location:
|EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT