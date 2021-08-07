Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC [Image 1 of 7]

    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Cloys 

    Air Force Test Center

    Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, discusses Air Force Test Center history with Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, at the Air Force Flight Test Museum on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:14
    Photo ID: 6727611
    VIRIN: 210708-F-CX842-0001
    Resolution: 6991x4661
    Size: 24 MB
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC
    AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Edwards Air Force Base
    California
    Chief Scientist
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Air Force Test Center
    Dr. Victoria Coleman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT