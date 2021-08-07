Dr. Eileen Bjorkman, Air Force Test Center executive director, discusses Air Force Test Center history with Dr. Victoria Coleman, United States Air Force Chief Scientist, at the Air Force Flight Test Museum on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:14 Photo ID: 6727611 VIRIN: 210708-F-CX842-0001 Resolution: 6991x4661 Size: 24 MB Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Robert Cloys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.