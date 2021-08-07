AF Chief Scientist Visits AFTC

Dr. Elisabetta Jerome, Air Force Materiel Command technical advisor for armament and weapons test and evaluation, examines an aircraft used by the Emerging Technologies Combined Task Force on Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., July 8, 2021. Coleman serves as the chief scientific adviser to the Secretary of the Air Force, Air Force Chief of Staff, and Chief of Space Operations and provides assessments on a wide range of scientific and technical issues affecting the department’s mission.

