    Sailor Signals USNS Alan Shepard During Replenishment At Sea [Image 4 of 5]

    Sailor Signals USNS Alan Shepard During Replenishment At Sea

    JAPAN

    07.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Rebecca Rocha signals Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) from aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a replenishment at sea. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 10:23
    Photo ID: 6727572
    VIRIN: 210706-N-YA628-1243
    Resolution: 5830x4164
    Size: 794.32 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Signals USNS Alan Shepard During Replenishment At Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAS
    signalman
    BM
    Indo-Pacific

