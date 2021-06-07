Sailors Fire Line to USNS Alan Shepard

EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Sailors prepare to fire a line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) to Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) during a replenishment at sea. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

