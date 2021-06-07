Sailor Heaves Line During Replenishment At Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Rosa Angeles, from Roxboro, N.C., heaves a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a replenishment at sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|07.06.2021
|07.10.2021 10:23
|6727574
|210706-N-YA628-1328
|4480x6272
|816.7 KB
|JP
|1
|0
