Sailor Heaves Line During Replenishment At Sea

EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Rosa Angeles, from Roxboro, N.C., heaves a line aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during a replenishment at sea with Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3). McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

