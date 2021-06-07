EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Ensign Daniel Toth uses a sextant to gauge the distance between the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) as they prepare to conduct a replenishment at sea. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6727570
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-YA628-1163
|Resolution:
|6016x4297
|Size:
|845.2 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Uses Sextant [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT