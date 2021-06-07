Sailor Uses Sextant

EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) Ensign Daniel Toth uses a sextant to gauge the distance between the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) and the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) as they prepare to conduct a replenishment at sea. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

