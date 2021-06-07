EAST CHINA SEA (July 6, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) approaches alongside Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) to conduct a replenishment at sea. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.06.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 10:23 Photo ID: 6727569 VIRIN: 210706-N-YA628-1136 Resolution: 4048x5667 Size: 837.78 KB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John S. McCain Approaches USNS Alan Shepard [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.