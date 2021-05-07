Helicopter Takes Off From USS John S. McCain

EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) An MH-60R Seahawk takes off from the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight quarters. McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

