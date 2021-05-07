EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) A Sailor removes chock and chains from an MH-60R Seahawk on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight quarters. McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)
|07.05.2021
|07.10.2021 09:57
|6727564
|210705-N-YA628-1595
|4233x3024
|918.47 KB
|JP
|3
|0
This work, Sailor Removes Chock and Chains From Helicopter [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
