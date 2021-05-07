Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Removes Chock and Chains From Helicopter [Image 9 of 10]

    Sailor Removes Chock and Chains From Helicopter

    JAPAN

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) A Sailor removes chock and chains from an MH-60R Seahawk on the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during flight quarters. McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 09:57
    Photo ID: 6727564
    VIRIN: 210705-N-YA628-1595
    Resolution: 4233x3024
    Size: 918.47 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sailor Removes Chock and Chains From Helicopter [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

