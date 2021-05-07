USS Mustin Conducts Small-Boat Operations

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    07.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) conducts small-boat operations alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

    Date Taken: 07.05.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 09:56
