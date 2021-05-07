USS Mustin Conducts Small-Boat Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) Seaman Simon Tainter, from Southwest Harbor, Maine, stands aft lookout on the stern of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) sails by for during small-boat operations. McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

