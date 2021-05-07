EAST CHINA SEA (July 5, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Javonte Davis, from Jacksonville, Fla., identifies a valve during a damage control drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56). McCain is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Arthur Rosen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 09:56 Photo ID: 6727551 VIRIN: 210705-N-YA628-1305 Resolution: 5726x4090 Size: 795.81 KB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Checks Valves During Damage Control Drill [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.