A Member of the Polish Armed Forces, Operational Maneuvering Response Group, greets Ministry of Interior (MOI) Deputy Director General Bassim Kareem Al-Shweely, during a divestment on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 10, 2021. The equipment divested to the MOI included 35 four door motor vehicles and 15 backhoe loaders worth over all 2.5 million dollars. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6727410 VIRIN: 210710-A-ZB549-0053 Resolution: 5883x4412 Size: 1.17 MB Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ministry of Interior Divestment [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.