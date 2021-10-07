Thirty-five four door passenger vehicles sit lined up for a divestment to the Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 10, 2021. The equipment divested to the MOI included 35 four door motor vehicles and 15 backhoe loaders worth over all 2.5 million dollars. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6727409 VIRIN: 210710-A-ZB549-0071 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.73 MB Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ministry of Interior Divestment [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.