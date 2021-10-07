Thirty-five four door passenger vehicles sit lined up for a divestment to the Ministry of Interior (MOI) on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 10, 2021. The equipment divested to the MOI included 35 four door motor vehicles and 15 backhoe loaders worth over all 2.5 million dollars. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6727409
|VIRIN:
|210710-A-ZB549-0071
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ministry of Interior Divestment [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT