A Member of the Polish Armed Forces, Operational Maneuvering Response Group, helps divert trucks to a divestment pick up site on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 10, 2021. The equipment divested to the Ministry of Interior included 35 four door motor vehicles and 15 backhoe loaders worth over all 2.5 million dollars. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 04:14
|Photo ID:
|6727407
|VIRIN:
|210710-A-ZB549-0045
|Resolution:
|5973x4480
|Size:
|908.82 KB
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ministry of Interior Divestment [Image 6 of 6], by CPL Jacob Gleich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
