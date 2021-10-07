Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ministry of Interior Divestment [Image 2 of 6]

    Ministry of Interior Divestment

    AL ASAD AIRBASE, IRAQ

    07.10.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Jacob Gleich 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Ministry of Interior (MOI) Deputy Director General Bassim Kareem Al-Shweely, left, greets U.S. Army Officer 2LT Rudolph DaRocha during a divestment on Al Asad Airbase, Iraq, July 10, 2021. The equipment divested to the MOI included 35 four door motor vehicles and 15 backhoe loaders worth over all 2.5 million dollars. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Jacob Gleich)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Location: AL ASAD AIRBASE, IQ
