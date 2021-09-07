MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col Charles B. Dockery, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (right), passes the organizational colors to Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the incoming commanding officer of MCAS Miramar (left), during the change of command ceremony at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

