U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations-West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California; Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and guests stand at position of attention during the playing of Anchors Aweigh during the change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6727140 VIRIN: 210709-M-JG494-0362 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.91 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon j, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.