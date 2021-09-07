U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations-West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California; Col. Charles B. Dockery, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and guests stand at position of attention during the playing of Anchors Aweigh during the change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6727140
|VIRIN:
|210709-M-JG494-0362
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|4.91 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon j, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
