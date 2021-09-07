U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations-West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, gives his remarks during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Charles B. Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 19:17 Photo ID: 6727156 VIRIN: 210709-M-JG494-0260 Resolution: 5478x3652 Size: 2.63 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon j, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.