The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band performs during the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Charles B. Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeleon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 19:19 Photo ID: 6727141 VIRIN: 210709-M-JG494-0368 Resolution: 4892x3268 Size: 2.46 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon j, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.