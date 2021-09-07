MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles. B. Dockery, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the incoming commanding officer of MCAS Miramar; and former commanding officers of the station salute as the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band marches during a pass and review portion of the change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

