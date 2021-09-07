Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 12]

    MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jose GuerreroDeleon j 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles. B. Dockery, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar; Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the incoming commanding officer of MCAS Miramar; and former commanding officers of the station salute as the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band marches during a pass and review portion of the change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jose S. GuerreroDeLeon)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar Change of Command Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Jose GuerreroDeleon j, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    MCAS Miramar
    change of command
    Bedell
    Woodworth
    Dockery

