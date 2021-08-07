A helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California, The USDA Forest Service activated the MAFFS-equipped Air Force C-130 aircraft through a DoD request for assistance. The current activation runs through July 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 17:45
|Photo ID:
|6727006
|VIRIN:
|210708-Z-WU657-1046
|Resolution:
|1825x2738
|Size:
|3.45 MB
|Location:
|BECKWOURTH, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
