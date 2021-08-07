The Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. This complex fire is comprised of what was originally the Dotta Fire—which was started by lighting on June 30 and the Sugar Fire also started by lightning on July 2, 2021. Many resources have been activated to contain this complex fire including, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California that will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, are requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities.

