    Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    BECKWOURTH, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California. The DoD, through the commander, U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM), provides support to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) in conducting wildland fire fighting operations as requested. First Air Force (Air Forces Northern), U.S. Northern Command’s Air Component Command, is the DoD’s operational lead for the aerial military efforts.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6727005
    VIRIN: 210708-Z-WU657-1045
    Resolution: 2738x1825
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: BECKWOURTH, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California, by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

