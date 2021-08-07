A helicopter drops water on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. In addition to other resources, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Northern California, The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, are requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities.

Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Location: BECKWOURTH, CA, US