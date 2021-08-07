Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 6 of 9]

    Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

    BECKWOURTH, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 

    152nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    California Highway Patrolman and CalTrans employees watch the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. They’re providing road closure and safe entry and access for the firefighters and other resources in the area. Many resources have been activated to contain this fire including, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California that will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, are requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities.

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:46
    Location: BECKWOURTH, CA, US 
    This work, Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt Paula Macomber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard

