Beckwourth Complex Fire continues burning July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California

California Highway Patrolman and CalTrans employees watch the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 8, 2021 near Frenchman Lake in N. California. They’re providing road closure and safe entry and access for the firefighters and other resources in the area. Many resources have been activated to contain this fire including, three Air National Guard C-130s--two from Nevada and one from California that will assist in battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire. The Air Force C-130 MAFFS-equipped aircraft, are requested by the National Interagency Fire Center and approved by the Secretary of Defense, are providing unique fire-fighting capabilities.

