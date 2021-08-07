B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale

Senior Airman Jack Reeves, 7th Components Maintenance Squadron fuel systems journeyman, removes a panel on the wing of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The fuel tanks located in both wings of the B-1 are pumped before parts are removed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

