An Airman from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, removes a panel from the rear of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 was flown to Barksdale to be decommissioned and displayed at the Barksdale Global Power Museum as a static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6726425
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-LK801-1128
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|22.01 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
