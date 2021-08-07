Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale [Image 2 of 8]

    B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Jet fuel is drained from the center gas tank of a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is slated to be on display in Barksdale’s Global Power Museum in September. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 14:43
    Photo ID: 6726421
    VIRIN: 210708-F-LK801-1059
    Resolution: 5849x3892
    Size: 17.51 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    Bomber
    Barksdale
    B-1
    Decommission
    Team Barksdale
    Striker Nation

