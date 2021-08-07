Airman 1st Class Jarrett Scott, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to move a 3k trailer into position for removing a F-101 engine from a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is equipped with four F-101 jet engines giving it approximately 30,000 pounds of thrust per engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 14:43
|Photo ID:
|6726423
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-LK801-1105
|Resolution:
|5314x3536
|Size:
|7.65 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
