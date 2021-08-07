B-1B Lancer begins decommission process at Barksdale

Airman 1st Class Jarrett Scott, 9th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, prepares to move a 3k trailer into position for removing a F-101 engine from a B-1B Lancer at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, July 7, 2021. The B-1 is equipped with four F-101 jet engines giving it approximately 30,000 pounds of thrust per engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

