A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons” is photographed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. The P-8A Poseidon Multi-mission Maritime Aircraft (MMA) design is based on the Boeing 737-800 aircraft with significant modifications to support Navy maritime patrol mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|07.08.2021
|07.09.2021 02:25
|6725517
|210708-F-EB151-1240
|5426x3876
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|1
|0
