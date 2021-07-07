U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Shanice Wormley, a naval flight officer assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons,” completes a communications check before a mission at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. VP-4 is currently forward deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

