U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Julian Dealba, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons,” marshals a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft support U.S. interests and our partners and allies through coordinated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flights, increasing stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 02:25
|Photo ID:
|6725518
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-EB151-1372
|Resolution:
|3959x2828
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, "The Skinny Dragons" patrol skies over East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
