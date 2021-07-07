U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joey McCrary, right, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons," and U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Evan Willoughby, assigned to VP-4, completes preflight checks of the aircraft armament systems and equipment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. The P-8A carries torpedoes and has an integrated

missile system to engage identified submarine and surface targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

