    "The Skinny Dragons" patrol skies over East Africa [Image 4 of 9]

    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joey McCrary, right, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons," and U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Evan Willoughby, assigned to VP-4, completes preflight checks of the aircraft armament systems and equipment at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. The P-8A carries torpedoes and has an integrated
    missile system to engage identified submarine and surface targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6725514
    VIRIN: 210707-F-EB151-1091
    Resolution: 5002x3573
    Size: 7.31 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Skinny Dragons" patrol skies over East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    CJTF-HOA
    VP-4
    Commander Task Force 67
    Skinny Dragons
    U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon

