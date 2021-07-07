Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    "The Skinny Dragons" patrol skies over East Africa [Image 5 of 9]

    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa

    DJIBOUTI

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joey McCrary, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons," completes preflight checks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft support U.S. interests and our partners and allies through coordinated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flights, increasing stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 02:24
    Photo ID: 6725515
    VIRIN: 210707-F-EB151-1102
    Resolution: 4012x2866
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "The Skinny Dragons" patrol skies over East Africa [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa
    &quot;The Skinny Dragons&quot; patrol skies over East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 6th Fleet
    CJTF-HOA
    VP-4
    Commander Task Force 67
    Skinny Dragons
    U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT