U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Joey McCrary, assigned to Patrol Squadron FOUR (VP-4) “Skinny Dragons," completes preflight checks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 8, 2021. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft support U.S. interests and our partners and allies through coordinated intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance flights, increasing stability in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Missy Sterling)

