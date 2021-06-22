Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics [Image 4 of 4]

    Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics

    PEKANBARU, INDONESIA

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Cardena, 13th Fighter Squadron crew chief, demonstrates how to replace a nose wheel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon for Airman 1st Class Casey Jones, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 22, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepared the U.S. and Indonesian Air Forces to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

    Indonesia
    Cope West
    35FW
    INDOPACOM
    CopeWest21

