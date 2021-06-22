Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Cardena, 13th Fighter Squadron crew chief, demonstrates how to replace a nose wheel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon for Airman 1st Class Casey Jones, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron logistics planner, during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia. June 22, 2021. The combined training offered at exercise Cope West 21 prepared the U.S. and Indonesian Air Forces to work together in promoting a peaceful Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

