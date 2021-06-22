U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct redball maintenance on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Cope West 21 at Roesmin Nurjadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau, Indonesia, June 22, 2021. A redball is any maintenance issue that comes up prior to an aircraft launch. Cope West 21 provided an optimal training environment to increase readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.07.2021 23:10 Photo ID: 6724051 VIRIN: 210622-F-XL819-1002 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.37 MB Location: PEKANBARU, ID Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cope West 21: Training in the Tropics [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Matthew Kakaris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.